Runaway horses stopped just outside of Biltmore Park in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A pair of runaway horses were stopped near Biltmore Park in Asheville after witnesses say they were spooked.

WLOS reported that it happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday TC Roberson High School.

Angela Wood and her team of horses have been traveling from Kentucky to the West Coast to raise awareness for Child Hunger, according to her Facebook page.