Reidsville man accused of sending nude photo of himself to minor via Facebook Messenger

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a Rockingham County man accused of sending a nude photo of himself to a minor on social media.

Davolyn Robert Lee James, 20, of Reidsville, has been charged with felonious dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

James allegedly sent a nude photo of himself to a minor via Facebook Messenger, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been jailed in Rockingham County under a $30,000 secured bond and has court planned for Dec. 10th.