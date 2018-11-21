× Police investigating after juvenile shot in the leg in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and injured Wednesday in Winston-Salem, according to authorities.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Inverness and Bon Air avenues, according to a police press release. The name of the victim and details about the shooting have not been released.

Police said the juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.