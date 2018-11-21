× Police arrest third suspect after child dies in drive-by shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro arrested a third suspect after a pregnant woman was shot in a drive-by shooting and her child died.

Ja’Khi Dumile Spriggs, 17, of Greensboro, faces charges, along with two other suspects who were arrested last month, Jaela Hough, 17, of McLeansville, and Trinity Catalina LeGrande, 17, of Greensboro.

The drive-by shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at a home at 3117 Henry St.

Rounds were fired from a car driving by the home, according to police. Police found a pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The infant was born and later died from the injuries, according to police. The mother survived.

All three suspects face charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, injury to real property and misdemeanor larceny.