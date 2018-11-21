× Part of US 52 shuts down after crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash near Rural Hall shut down US 52 northbound, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT reports the incident started at 8:12 a.m.

Officials don’t expect the scene to clear until 12 p.m.

The wreck happened near exit 120 for Westinghouse Road.

To avoid the closure, NCDOT directs drivers to take exit 120, turn left on Tobaccoville Road, drive one mile, turn right on Jefferson Church Road, drive one mile and turn left on Moore Road. From there, drivers can re-access US 52 northbound.