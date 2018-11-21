× Man accused of stomping chihuahua puppy to death and then punching police officer in the face

ALTOONA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of stomping on a chihuahua’s head, killing the puppy, and then punching a police officer in the face.

KDKA reported that Richard Jukes Jr., 25, of Altoona, Pa., was arrested after police were called to a home on a report of an injured animal.

Officers found a 1-and-a-half-month-old chihuahua puppy with a severe head injury, according to authorities. The dog died.

The suspect allegedly punched an officer in the face after police tried to interview him.

Jukes was arrested and faces multiple charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police said the puppy had been infested with fleas and eight other flea-infested pets were removed from the home.