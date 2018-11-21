Local woman reunited with brother’s ashes nearly a decade after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – A woman is reunited with her brother's ashes after they turned up in a Jamestown business nearly a decade after his death.

Gary Maxwell says he was cleaning a room at work this week when he found a box of keepsakes and photographs. He says he found another box marked "Charles McPherson" with the man's ashes inside.

McPherson's sister, Vickie Tucker, said she didn't know the ashes were missing, and was emotional when she picked them up Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, very happy, I can’t tell you how my heart is beWating. I can’t wait to see those pictures and see if there the same pictures I have,” she said.

Maxwell found the family from a post on Facebook, which has been shared thousands of times. He says he was overwhelmed by responses from people wanting to help.

“I was hoping I could find the owner, but no I wasn’t expecting this big of a reaction to it.”

He said that his own father died just weeks ago, and which made the discovery more personal.

"I just thought if his ashes got lost I wouldn’t want someone to just throw them away,” he said.

Tucker said that she was grateful Maxwell found them, adding that she plans to bury her brother's ashes in a family plot.

She said that her brother died on November 22nd, just one day after she was reunited with the ashes.

“November 22nd is a Memorial Day for me for sure, and to get him back the day before, I’m just tickled to death, and I know my kids will be tickled to death too,” she said.