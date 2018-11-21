‘I’m thankful to be alive’: Thomasville stabbing victim glad to celebrate Thanksgiving with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A Thomasville business owner plans to cherish this Thanksgiving more than ever.

“I'm very thankful to be here and I'm glad I'm able to be here with my family,” said Wesley Anderson, the co-owner of Anderson RC Hobby Shop.

Anderson nearly died when a man trying to get away from police stabbed him outside of his store off Business 85.

It all started after a bank robbery in Rowan County prompted a chase back in May. It ended with an officer involved shooting.

“It was a pretty traumatic day,” Anderson said.

Anderson says after several months his physical wounds has healed, but he hasn’t forgotten how close he was to losing his life.

“It was about a centimeter from my heart,” Anderson said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors told him this could have ended much differently.

“He told me to buy a lottery ticket,” Anderson said.

Some call him lucky. To others, he’s a hero.

“If he wouldn't have stopped him from coming in there would be no telling what would've happened,” said Matthew Anderson, Wesley’s brother. “There was an elderly lady here and then our 89-year-old grandfather as well.”

Mathew is thankful for his brother’s bravery that day, but he’s even more glad he’s here to tell him about it.

“He is probably the closest person I've got walking this planet and I don't know what I would do without him,” Matthew Anderson said. “Wouldn't have Thanksgiving… it just wouldn't be the same.”

“My family, they came close to not having one with me,” Wesley Anderson said. “I know they're very thankful to have me around.”

Both brothers say we need to be thankful for what we have.

“You don't know what tomorrow holds,” Wesley Anderson said. “You don't know when you're going to see someone next.”

