Florida man known for viral mug shot gets arrested again

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man whose mug shot went viral has been arrested once again.

The Auburn Plainsman reported that 31-year-old Charles Dion McDowell was arrested in Lee County early Wednesday morning and booked into the Lee County Detention Center.

McDowell faces charges of attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possessions, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and improper lane usage.

McDowell recently went viral after being arrested earlier this month on numerous charges, with several internet users making fun of his neck.