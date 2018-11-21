Florida man known for viral mug shot gets arrested again
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man whose mug shot went viral has been arrested once again.
The Auburn Plainsman reported that 31-year-old Charles Dion McDowell was arrested in Lee County early Wednesday morning and booked into the Lee County Detention Center.
McDowell faces charges of attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possessions, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and improper lane usage.
McDowell recently went viral after being arrested earlier this month on numerous charges, with several internet users making fun of his neck.
26.663029 -81.953482