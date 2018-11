NEW YORK — Flames fully engulfed at least three of vehicles after a wreck on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, WPIX reports.

#Breaking Three car fiery crash closes Brooklyn Bridge during holiday getaway. @FDNY assessing possible injuries. @PIX11News and @MarissaTorresTV keeping eye on traffic mess. pic.twitter.com/atC0lloTaN — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) November 21, 2018

One person died in the fire. Five other people suffered injuries.

At 7:14 a.m., officials responded to a three-vehicle wreck on the bridge.

The fire spread and appears to have damaged a fourth vehicle parked nearby, according to WPIX.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018