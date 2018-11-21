× Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy North Carolina shopping center

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Police and animal control officers are trying to figure out why someone would intentionally abandon a dog in a busy Smithfield shopping center.

Authorities told WTVD it happened sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday.

The dog was found at Pine Needle Plaza on N. Brightleaf Boulevard by a concerned citizen who said the dog was tied by its leash to a light pole next to the Pizza Hut drive-thru.

It happened only one mile from the Johnston County Animal Shelter. Authorities took the dog to the shelter. It had no apparent injuries.