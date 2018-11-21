× Devin Lima, singer of LFO, dies at 41

His yearlong fight with cancer ended early Wednesday morning when LFO singer Devin Lima died, TMZ reports.

LFO is widely known for the smash hit “Summer Girls,” released in 1999.

The song includes a slew of inside jokes, 80s and 90s references and non sequiturs like “New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits. Chinese food makes me sick.”

The two-person band featured Lima and Brad Fischetti.

Originally a trio, the band fell to two members after the loss of Rich Cronin to leukemia.

Lima was diagnosed with cancer in spring after doctors found a tumor on his adrenal gland, according to TMZ. After removing the tumor, doctors found Lima had stage 4 cancer.