Chase ensues after driver turns away from checkpoint, hits trooper vehicle in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged after she allegedly turned away from a Surry County Sheriff’s Office check point Saturday night, the SCSO reports.

Deputies were conducting a routine traffic checkpoint on NC 268 when they spotted a 2008 Honda Accord turn around to avoid going through, they believe.

Two patrol officers began to follow the car and saw it cross the center line multiple times.

The car would not pull over for lights and sirens, prompting a chase.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit and punctured the cars tires with stop sticks.

The Accord ended up in a ditch on Greene Road, off of Siloam Road.

Deputies say the driver, 23-year-old Kathleen Bosze, of Westfield, wouldn’t comply with instructions and tried to accelerate again to get out of the ditch.

The Accord then hit a trooper’s vehicle head on.

After, deputies were able to gain control of the car and detain Bosze.

Deputies report that the plates match a vehicle stolen earlier in the week in Mount Airy.

They also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Bosze was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon with a motor vehicle on a government official and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was also served with two outstanding charges from Stokes County for probation violation.

After incarceration, she was also charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.