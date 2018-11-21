Cellphone video shows dangerous moment when stabbing suspect charges at Thomasville business owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Cellphone video has been released that shows a man trying to get inside of a Thomasville business in May before he stabbed the business owner.

Jerick Raheem Gray, 42, of High Point, died in the hospital May 31 after being shot by a Salisbury officer earlier that day.

Gray first robbed a bank in Salisbury and then led authorities on a chase, which ended in Thomasville after stop sticks were deployed.

The suspect tried running inside the nearby Anderson Hobby Shop at 1101 Mendenhall St. in Thomasville.

Gray tried to get into the store and stabbed the owner of the business, who was trying to stop him from getting in.

Wes Anderson owns Anderson Hobby Shop and was taken to the hospital after being stabbed.

"After they did the CT scan, they said I was real fortunate," Anderson previously told FOX8. “I think it was about a quarter or an inch, a centimeter away from doing harmful stuff.”

The suspect’s family said he had mental health issues and struggled with drug addiction in the past, but he was getting help.

Cellphone video of the incident can be seen above. Footage of the actual stabbing has been edited out.