CDC says do not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak, some colleges do away with loans and more

Posted 10:15 am, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16AM, November 21, 2018

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses an E. coli outbreak prompting a warning from the CDC, the colleges that are saying goodbye to student loans and Amazon which is reportedly bidding for 22 regional sports cable networks.