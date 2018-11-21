Car stolen in Thomasville with 3 children in the back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A mother and father in Thomasville are warning the community after someone stole their car with three children inside.

The carjacking happened Tuesday just after 6 a.m. at an apartment complex near Memorial Park.

Desiree Woods, the mother of the three girls, left her car running while she ran back up to grab her driver's license.

She met her husband at the door and in those 30 seconds their world was turned upside down.

"We walked literally 15 feet from the door to the couch and we heard the revving of the engine," said Desiree Woods.

A stranger had hopped in the driver's seat with the kids still in the car and sped off.

Desiree's husband, Michael Woods, busted out the door and chased down the man who drove off with his daughters.

"To know that somebody else is in control of them and I'm their dad and a stranger got control of them, that's what ate me up the most," said Michael Woods.

Minutes into their search, they spotted their girls at Memorial Park. The carjacker had ditched them before racing off again.

"To be honest with you I felt like I let my guard down because my duty and my job is to protect my children," said Desiree Woods.

Now, a shaken mother and father are warning the community to stay alert.

"Everybody's guard needs to be up 24/7, and if somebody would steal a car with children in it they just plain as day don't care," said Desiree Woods.

Thomasville police are still searching for the stolen car and suspect.

The vehicle is a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a license plate number EJM5648.

Anyone who sees the car can call Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260.