Burlington police dog dies month after retirement

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As many people prepare for happy travels and holidays, the Burlington Police Department is in mourning.

Keno, a police canine who retired on Oct. 26, died on Tuesday.

Master Police Officer J. Comer had just returned home from his shift when he saw Keno in distress, BPD said in a statement.

Comer rushed the dog to a local emergency veterinarian where he died.

Keno served the Burlington Police Department beginning in 2011 and spent the next eight years in the department working with exclusively with Comer.

“While in service, Keno assisted in many cases leading to the arrest of numerous offenders,” BPD said.