Apple app store drops Tumblr over child sexual abuse images

The Apple app store pulled the popular social media site Tumblr from its listings last week after illegal pictures of children made it through their safeguards.

Tumblr said in a statement, “We’re committed to helping build a safe online environment for all users, and we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to media featuring child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The social media site said it plans to work with industry peers and partners like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to monitor uploaded content and address the “industry-wide problem.” Even with this plan, however, the app has not been restored since it was dropped on Friday.

Whenever someone uploads an image to Tumblr, it is automatically scanned against a database of known child sexual abuse material.

Anything that comes up as a match never makes it onto the website.

It wasn’t until a routine audit that Tumblr discovered that photos that were not in the database had made it online.

The website said it immediately removed the images.

“Content safeguards are a challenging aspect of operating scaled platforms,” Tumblr said in a statement. “We’re continuously assessing further steps we can take to improve and there is no higher priority for our team.”