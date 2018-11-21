× Alamance County bus driver accused of sending inappropriate images to student

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County bus driver was arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a student, the sheriff’s office reports.

In September, the sheriff’s office learned there was an inappropriate relationship between a male student of Eastern Alamance High School and driver Tevin Chevon Jones, 23, of Mebane, according to a news release.

Deputies report the relationship was not physical. The offenses relate to images sent from Jones to the student.

The student no longer attends Eastern Alamance High.

Jones turned himself in and was charged with first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a student by school personnel.

The sheriff’s office does not know if Jones is still employed with the school system.