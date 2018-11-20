× Woman faces charges after head-on crash seriously injures woman in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman faces charges after a head-on crash in Randolph County seriously injured a woman Tuesday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Taylor Glyn Griffin, 26, of Liberty, is charged with driving while impaired (drug impairment), driving while license revoked and driving left of center.

At 7:27 a.m., troopers came to N.C. 49 near Shady Grove Church Road after a head-on crash.

Baker said Griffin was headed northeast on N.C. 49 in a 2016 Chevrolet passenger car when she crossed the center line in a curve and hit a 2010 Honda SUV head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Erica Gilley Castillo, 29, of McLeansville, was seriously injured and airlifted to UNC Trauma Center.

Griffin was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with non-life-threatening injuries.

35.809078 -79.577940