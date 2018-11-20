× Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Brown Summit

BROWN SUMMIT, N.C. — A man faces a murder charge the day after a man was found dead in his Brown Summit home, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Trenton Wess McIntyre, 31, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Jerry Wayne Powell.

McIntyre was also charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Powell was found dead at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

GCSO reports the two men were “associates.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-100 or text keyword “badboyz” and a tip to 274637.