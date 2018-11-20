Snoop Dogg earns his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

He’s a rapper, a philanthropist, an icon and now he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, KTLA reports.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Snoop Dogg gave thanks to the people that supported him, God and even himself.

“I want to thank me for believing in me,” he said at the event, according to KTLA. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong. I want to thank me for being me at all times.”

Snoop’s star is the 2,651st addition to the Walk of Fame.

Born Oct. 20, 1971, in Long Beach, the rapper is less known by his real name, Calvin Broadus Jr.

Since his 1993 debut, Dogg has gone on to record a total of 18 studio albums, selling over 40 million albums and earning 20 Grammy nominations, KTLA reports.

He is the voice beyond well-known hits like “Gin & Juice” and “Drop it Like It’s Hot.”

He also appeared in “Starsky & Hutch,” “Half Baked” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

In an expansive career spanning genres and fields, Snoop Dogg even co-founded marijuana-focused digital media site Merry Jane.