Randolph County man turns collecting cans into a business

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - His real name is Roy Woodmansee but most people know him as the Can Man.

What started as an act of desperation turned into a business.

“Long story short I deserved what happened,” said Woodmansee, who lost his license and eventually his job because of a DWI. To help pay the bills he patrols the rural roads, flags waving, in search of cans on his moped. That’s how he became the Can Man. “They just started calling me that.”

He's actually embraced the moniker, welcoming people to throw cans right in his front yard, and business has picked up.

“Yeah, I like the litter bug here,” he said.

Instead of letting the troubles of life crush him, the Can Man has persevered with his can-do attitude.

“I'm not an actor,” he said. “What you see is what you get.”