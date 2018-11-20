Marissa Meyer talks new young adult book ‘Archenemies’ on FOX8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are dawning, and parents are rushing out the door to find gifts for their kids.

If you're on the hunt for a great young adult novel, consider Marissa Meyer's Renegades trilogy.

Meyer spoke on FOX8 about her latest installment, "Archenemies," which came out early this month.

The book tackles the gray areas been heroism and villainy and was described as "a vividly dark and fully imagined universe where special abilities are feared unless they can be strictly controlled and labeled" by Publishers Weekly.

Find out more in this week's Mommy Matters.