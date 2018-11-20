× Lexington police investigating home invasion, assault and robbery

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police in Lexington are searching for the people responsible for an alarming assault and robbery inside a home Monday night.

The robbery was reported at 9:07 p.m. in the 100 block of West First Avenue.

A couple told officers someone knocked on their door. When they answered, three men rushed into the house armed with guns and forced the couple into the bathroom while they rummaged through the rest of the home.

The suspects took several items before taking off.

One of the homeowners suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302.