‘I just thank God I’m alive’: Greensboro tornado survivors thankful this holiday season months after storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s been a tough year for some people in east Greensboro.

On April 15, a tornado tore through the area damaging many homes, businesses and schools.

Just days before Thanksgiving, we decided to check in on the recovery efforts.

Our crew saw several homes with tarps still on them and workers making repairs.

Although there is still work to be done, people in the area said that after experiencing the terrifying storm, they are more thankful than ever.

“I just thank God I'm alive,” said Judy Norris, who lives in east Greensboro.

Norris plans to spend Thanksgiving with her grandchildren at her home.

On Tuesday, crews were making repairs in her backyard. A tree tore up her foundation and damaged the yard.

“You can get other stuff back but you can't get your loved ones,” Norris said.

While she cooks up a meal at home, another Greensboro family will be celebrating out of town.

Diane Pennix just moved out of a hotel and back into her house about a month ago.

“The roof was gone, half of the house and the siding was gone,” Pennix said.

Pennix said her home is not ready for a Thanksgiving feast but she is thankful to be back.

“Thankful for life,” Pennix said. “Thankful for my God. He has really really opened the doors. He has really really blessed us.”