High Point community pushes for peace after recent shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- From canvassing for information to pushing for peace, the community in High Point made efforts on Tuesday to stop violence after a weekend of shootings.

The crimes happened just blocks apart. This weekend’s homicide was the 18th this year.

Police, school staff, city leaders and homeowners all say they’ve had enough.

“And when we lose one, we stop and we mourn, and we continue the march to a safe and prosperous Southside,” said Tony Collins, the president of the Southside Neighborhood Association.

Tuesday morning, police and volunteers went door to door along Taylor Avenue asking for information on the death of 21-year-old Chauncey Fleming.

Officers also spent time in the neighborhood to show people officers care.

Hours later, there was more walking, this time in prayer.

“To show that the community really does care. That we’re coming behind them to show that we care,” City Councilwoman Monica Peters said.

Taking steps in any direction they can to put an end to violence.

“And letting the community know, 'We’re all in this together and when one is hurting, we’re all hurting,'” Tracy Hamlin said.

Police say they don’t have a lot of leads on the Taylor Street homicide, so they hope the efforts will help.