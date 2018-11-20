Haze from rampant California wildfires blowing into North Carolina

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A plume of smoke rises above the Camp Fire as it moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Tuesday morning, the smoke from the California wildfires will leave a haze over North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
NWS reports that the smoke will primarily stay in the mid to upper atmosphere and should not impact air quality on the ground level.
A graphic shared by the service on Twitter shows the thick layer of smoke covering much of California and the current that brought the smoke to the Tar Heel State.
After cutting across the southern United States and North Carolina, the NWS projects it will continue moving up the East Coast.