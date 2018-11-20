× Haze from rampant California wildfires blowing into North Carolina

By Tuesday morning, the smoke from the California wildfires will leave a haze over North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

NWS reports that the smoke will primarily stay in the mid to upper atmosphere and should not impact air quality on the ground level.

A graphic shared by the service on Twitter shows the thick layer of smoke covering much of California and the current that brought the smoke to the Tar Heel State.

After cutting across the southern United States and North Carolina, the NWS projects it will continue moving up the East Coast.