GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened at the Family Dollar at 2515 Phillips Ave.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a white Hyundai Accent with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.096261 -79.744744