Greensboro City Council adopts new rules for electric scooters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council adopted new rules regulating the use of stand-up electric scooters Tuesday night.

The new ordinances include rules for how riders should act as well as regulations for scooter-share businesses.

According to a news release from the city, residents who use stand-up electric scooters, including rental scooters from businesses like LimeBike and Bird, should follow these rules:

Only ride your scooter on city streets with a speed limit of less than 35 miles an hour.

Follow all traffic laws like other vehicles, such as riding only on the right side of the road, stopping at traffic signals and stop signs, and yielding to pedestrians.

No riding on sidewalks or in parking decks.

You may use bike lanes.

When parking your scooter, please pay close attention to the area around you. If parking on the sidewalk, leave at least a 6-foot wide clear pathway for pedestrians. Do not block sidewalk dining areas, bus stops, handicapped ramps or parking, driveways, loading zones, bike racks or benches.

Helmets are strongly encouraged.

Council also created a permit pilot program for businesses that operate a scooter-share program that uses the public right of way.

Businesses must obtain a $500 permit and pay a $50 fee per scooter and may only allow rides between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Businesses are responsible for scooters being properly parked and must educate customers about safe operating practices, parking rules and applicable laws.

Businesses must also report usage and crash data to the city.