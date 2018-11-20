Davidson County duo makes festive wooden deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- It's kind of like Santa's workshop and these hand-carving elves are in full-scale production.

"Each one has their own personality,” said Jed Conrad, who works with his nephew Josh Walker in turning wood into deer. “Believe it or not, the antlers are the most tricky thing to find. You'll get an eye for it. You'll be riding through and see a limb and say, 'That's a nice set of antlers.'”

Conrad learned the art from his father-in-law Nat Walker, who is John’s grandfather.

“Here's one out of grapevine,” said Walker, who started making the deer back in the 1980s. “My wife saw them in a magazine and just ran with it.”