Children’s Home Society campaign helping adoptive children and families

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Donations through the Children's Home Society’s Little Red Stocking fund help to assist more than 500 families statewide with various resources and post-adoption services.

Ricky and Jo Heather Dodson explained how it has been beneficial to their family after adopting two boys.

“We now have support to therapy services that are offered to us through the Children’s Home Society,” Jo Heather said. “That’s an active living part of our life and it is a gift and I know that is only possible because of financial donations that take care of that for us and for our kids.”

Vice President of Programs and Business Development Matt Anderson said that the funding campaign has a long history of assisting adoptive children, staff and the families that adopt. Anderson views the annual gift campaign as an investment into the community.

“The Little Red Stocking campaign is one of our oldest -- maybe our oldest -- fundraising campaigns. It's been going on for about 90 years,” Anderson said. “ We'll send them out this year to about 10,000 people and we'll ask that they to help us do our work.”

Anderson said that the money donated goes towards a list of various services such as post-adoption services, funding to complete adoption for close to 200 children and to help families who are at risk of being removed.

While the campaign officially closes Dec. 31, donations to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina can be made year-round.