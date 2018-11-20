× Belk employee assaulted while trying to stop shoplifter at Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers are investigating an assault on a store employee at Friendly Center Tuesday evening, according to Greensboro Police Department Watch Operations.

Officers were called to the Belk around 8:15 p.m. after an incident involving a Belk employee attempting to prevent a shoplifter from stealing merchandise.

Greensboro police have not released information about the suspect or said if the employee was injured.