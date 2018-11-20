10 hospice workers become ill after eating possibly drugged brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio - At least 10 employees of Hospice of the Western Reserve became ill after eating brownies that were left in the break room, Westlake police say.

Officers were called to the facility on Hospice Way Friday afternoon for a possible drugging. Police said a housekeeping employee gave the tray to workers on Thursday, saying she brought them in for everyone.

Over the next few hours, several people ate them and became sick, according to WJW. Two workers went to the hospital for symptoms of paranoia and dizziness, according to police.

"Managers at the facility traced the sickness to the food and suspect employee who then indicated that she had found the brownies while cleaning a patient’s room," Westlake police said.

Charges could be filed against the now former employee. The brownies were submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

"The safety and well being of our patients and staff is always our top priority. When we learned of this incident, we took all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and visitors. We can confirm that the incident did not in any manner affect patient care, and we are continuing to coordinate with the Westlake Police Department to facilitate its investigation," Hospice of the Western Reserve said in a statement on Monday.