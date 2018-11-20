× 1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Davidson County Tuesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

The crash happened on N.C. 150 near Wilson Road in the western part of the county.

The driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer was headed west on N.C. 150, went left of center in a slight curve and the vehicle then overturned multiple times.

Joseph Wayne Walters, 28, of Linwood, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Walters were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman had non-life-threatening but serious injuries. A 1-year-old in a car seat did not appear to be injured.

Both the woman and the child and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Highway Patrol has not yet released the names of the people involved in the crash and it is unclear what caused the driver to crash.

35.755875 -80.398951