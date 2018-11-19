Video shows car driving 104 mph slam into police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A car, driving 104 mph, flew into a new Chicago police station just last weekend, according to Arlington Heights police.

At 5:28 p.m. Nov. 11, officers responded to the new station on E. Sigwalt Street on a report of a crash with an entrapment.

Police believe driver Sam O. Kerlin, 44, of Arlington Heights, had been using cocaine and possibly took prescription drugs before the wreck.

He was driving a 2015 Volswagen GTI when it hit a curb, rolled and hit the office.

The wreck substantially damaged both the car and the building.

Kerlin was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but improved to "fair" condition, according to police.

Police reported that the driver would be charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs and miscellaneous traffic citations once he was out of the hospital.

Arlington Heights police had not even moved into the new station yet.