Reidsville woman seriously injured in crash involving ambulance; drivers identified

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville woman was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning involving ambulance, according to a news release.

At 11:21 a.m. on Sunday troopers in Rockingham County responded to the report of a crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 158 near Brooks Road.

Damien Eugene Lee, Jr., 29, of Reidsville was driving east on 158 in a 2017 Ford Ambulance owned by Rockingham County Emergency Medical Services.

Lee and another EMS worker were responding to an emergency call, with their emergency equipment activated.

Tonya Renee Brande, 46, of Reidsville, was exiting the parking lot of the Dollar General store in a 2012 Nissan passenger car when she failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of the ambulance.

After impact, the ambulance came to rest in the roadway and Brande’s vehicle went off the roadway (eastbound shoulder of 158) and struck a utility pole before coming to rest.

Brande, Lee, and his passenger were taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Brande was severely injured as a result of this crash.

Impairment was a factor that contributed to this crash and Brande was charged with driving while impaired.