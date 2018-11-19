× Rapper 6ix9ine arrested on racketeering charges by police, homeland security

NEW YORK — Rapper Daniel Hernandez, famously known as Tekashi69 and 6ix9ine, was arrested, along with his former manager and two other associates, according to TMZ.

The rapper and three others were taken into federal custody on racketeering and firearms charges

Law enforcement told TMZ he was arrested Sunday night in New York as part of a joint investigation involving ATF, New York police and US Homeland Security.

6ix9ine was recently sentenced to 4 years probation just last month for using a child in a sexual performance about 4 years ago.