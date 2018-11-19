× Prostitution ring busted at Asheville ‘spa’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Three women face prostitution charges tied to a home on Rose Hill Road that they operated as a spa, WLOS reports.

On Friday, the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force arrested 63-year-old Kum Sun Morrison, 54-year-old Kyung Ah Kim and 54-year-old Myong Suk Jaco.

All three women are listed as Asheville residents in the warrants, according to WLOS.

Morrison is charged with felony promoting prostitution for profit. Warrants state that she is accused of maintaining a residence for prostitution, that the residence was a known place of prostitution, and that the spa charged a $60 entry fee.

Kim and Jaco are both charged with offering sex for money. Both women bonded out.