North Carolina principal sought in rape of 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police said Monday afternoon that the principal of a charter school who allegedly raped a 12-year-old student has been found dead in Orange County, WTVD reports.
Richard Omar Knight, 35, was found dead in a wooded area by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, apparently of a self-inflicted wound, police said.
Knight was the principal of Dillard Academy in Goldsboro.
Knight’s body has been sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
