× New Mexico woman sues hospital for resuscitating her against her will

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico woman is now suing after a hospital gave her a medication she was allergic to and then resuscitated her — two things she didn’t want, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Jamie Sams, author of multiple spirituality books, said that she went into cardiac arrest in 2016 after Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical gave her a painkiller to which she was allergic. She says she had told the hospital of her allergy.

Then, the hospital resuscitated her, violating a “do not resuscitate” directive. The lawsuit says she had completed the necessary paperwork and was wearing a purple bracelet issued by the hospital.

“As a result of being revived, Plaintiff continues to experience severe pain, disability and limitations and further, will incur extensive expenses throughout the remainder of her life,” the lawsuit states, according to the Albuquerque Journal.