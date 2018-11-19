× NC man charged in wreck that caused vehicle to overturn in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been charged after a crash Monday morning that caused his vehicle to overturn.

At 5:33 a.m., the Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on I-40/85 near Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County.

William Howard Hargrove III, 36, of Macon, N.C., was in the far right lane driving south in a 2013 Freightliner box truck.

Romero Deiaz Jessup, 31, of Westfield, N.C., was in the far right lane traveling south in a 2003 Ford truck. Jessup’s vehicle was participating with other road maintenance crews.

Hargrove failed to reduce his vehicle’s speed and struck the rear of Jessup’s truck.

Hargrove’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in the far left two lanes.

Hargrovewas charged with failure to reduce speed.

No one was injured as a result of this crash.

A subsequent collision occurred at 7:10 a.m. due to traffic congestion; however, no injuries were reported. All travel lanes were reopened at 9:10 a.m.