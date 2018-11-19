× Man sent to hospital after home burns down in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was sent to the hospital after his home burned down Sunday night, according to The Courier-Tribune.

At 6:15 p.m., multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Hoover Hill Road.

There was only one person in the home. He was brought to the hospital with burns to the hands.

Officials are unsure if they’ll be able to trace the origin of the fire as the home was a “total loss,” Fire Investigator James Hyler told The Courier-Tribune.

It took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.