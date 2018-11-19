× Man killed in crash on I-40/85 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 40/85 in Alamance County early Sunday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Christian Joel Flores Sanabria, 38, of Burlington, was driving east on I-40/85 near N.C. 49 in a 2018 Hyundai car when he crashed into the back of a 2018 Volvo truck-trailer at 2:39 a.m. The Hyundai then went off the road to the right, overturned several times and came to a stop on its top.

Baker said Sanabria was going about 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Sanabria was ejected due to not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.