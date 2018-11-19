× Man injured when shots fired into several homes in High Point; one home site of 2017 homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man was injured Sunday when someone shot into a home in High Point.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. High Point police responded to 809 Langford Ave. after receiving a call about the residence being shot into and a resident inside being struck.

Officers arrived at the residence and found three shell casings from a rifle in the roadway. Officers spoke with the victim, Edward Lindsay, 76, and discovered he had been struck in the right bicep by gunfire. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting indicates that two additional homes located at 805 and 807 Langford Ave. were struck by gunfire as well. No injuries were reported by the occupants of these homes.

There is no suspect information available at this time related to this incident.

The residence at 809 Langford is the location of a 2017 homicide of a resident of this same location. It is unclear at this time if this

shooting is related to that incident.

In the 2017 homicide, police arrested 21-year-old Lashawn Kentarius Marshall in connection with the death of 74-year-old Josie Lindsay.

Lindsay was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her home. High Point police called the incident gang and drug-related and said they did not believe Lindsay was the target.