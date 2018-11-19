Local businesses, churches helping feed families in need for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The season to give thanks and to share meals is upon us. Groups in the Piedmont Triad are gearing up to prepare meals for those who are in need.

Since 2010, members of the Williams Memorial CME Church in High Point have gathered Thanksgiving meals to help feed 10,000 people. When the community initiative first started, the church fed 5,000 people.

Pastor Robert William says it was on his heart and mind to help those in need. The congregation began this process six months ago through monetary donations and members giving canned goods for each box.

“Many times people think that churches or church people looked down on them and we want them to realize that we don't look down on you, we could just be where you are but we're here to help you and we love you,” Williams said.

For a project this big it takes a lot of love and several volunteers.

“Grateful that we have the bodies and the willing hearts and willing hands who are able to come out and fill the need in the community and fill the gap,” member Monica Neely said.

The church wasn’t the only group rolling up their sleeves providing meals for those in the Triad. Luxe Lounge employees and community volunteers fed the less fortunate Monday afternoon.

The local business saw the need to feed the homeless three years ago. They open their doors on their normal off day each Monday before Thanksgiving. The holiday spread includes turkey, mac and cheese, chicken, green beans and dressing.

Williams Memorial CME Church will distribute their meals on Tuesday at 10 a.m.