Greensboro police to strengthen presence at shopping centers during holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are beefing up their presence this holiday season.

Starting Friday, people will likely notice more officers in cars, on foot and riding bikes at popular shopping centers.

“I think in the world we live in it is absolutely necessary,” said Hannah Geldner, who was shopping at the Target on New Garden Road.

Police say this time of year crimes of opportunity, like robberies and theft, are one the rise. They are hoping to deter criminals by being out there.

“Let's put it this way, if you become a victim in a parking lot that has 3,000 cars in it and at least that many bodies moving around and you don't necessarily know the description of who we are looking for, the chances of us finding the needle in the haystack are very, very slim,” Officer Greg Kiser said.

Kiser said there are things you can do to protect yourself too. He recommends you park in well-lit areas, carry little or no cash, hide your shopping bags, lock you car and watch your surroundings.

“Even though we are going to have increased presence, your personal safety always comes down first and foremost to yourself and things you do,” Kiser said.

Kiser also said people need to look out for each other. If you see something, say something.