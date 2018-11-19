Don’t plug your space heater into a power strip, fire officials say

With temperatures dropping, you may want to to plug in your space heater.

Fire officials, however, are warning that you should think twice before plugging yours into a power strip.

Morgan County Fire and EMS, of Utah, are warning the public that may be a bad idea.

Power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater.

This can cause the power strip to overheat and cause a fire.

Portable and stationary space heaters were responsible for nearly half of home heating fires from 2011 to 2015, the National Fire Protection Association reports.

They were also responsible for 85 percent of home heating fire deaths.

Those fires happened especially through December, January and February, with about 48 percent of home heating fires in those three months alone.