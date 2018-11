× City of Winston-Salem bans Bird scooters from city streets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has banned Bird scooters from city streets, the city’s department of marketing and communications confirmed to FOX8.

City Manager Lee Garrity will tell scooter owners they must immediately collect them from city streets and sidewalks.

The city’s Public Safety Committee voted 3-1 in favor of the ban Monday night.