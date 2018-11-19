× Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters

GREELEY, Colo. — The man who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two children will be sentenced Monday, WTVD reports.

Chris Watts is scheduled to be in a Colorado, court Monday morning at 10 a.m.–which is 12 p.m. in Eastern Standard Time.

Watts grew up in Fayetteville. His wife Shanann grew up in Southern Pines.

Shanann was reported missing Aug. 13 after she missed a doctor’s appointment.

Her husband initially appeared on television pleading for help finding his wife and daughters. Later, he admitted he murdered them.

Watts is expected to receive life in prison without the chance of parole. His eligibility for the death penalty was removed as an agreement for him pleading guilty in the case.

